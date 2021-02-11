Winsome Yarns Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore, down 41.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore in December 2020 down 41.72% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2020 up 71.8% from Rs. 21.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 32.62% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019.

Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)