Winsome Textile Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 180.12 crore, up 7.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 180.12 crore in September 2018 up 7.02% from Rs. 168.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2018 up 36.09% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in September 2018 up 9.55% from Rs. 22.41 crore in September 2017.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2017.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 27.50 on October 31, 2018 (BSE)