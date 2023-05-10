English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Winsome Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.60 crore, down 19.57% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Textile Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 213.60 crore in March 2023 down 19.57% from Rs. 265.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 down 75.5% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2023 down 45.82% from Rs. 36.73 crore in March 2022.

    Winsome Textile EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.07 in March 2022.

    Winsome Textile shares closed at 57.93 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.22% returns over the last 6 months and -37.47% over the last 12 months.

    Winsome Textile Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.26211.10265.56
    Other Operating Income19.34----
    Total Income From Operations213.60211.10265.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.37137.20165.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.478.143.34
    Power & Fuel14.10----
    Employees Cost17.3017.8717.51
    Depreciation5.275.315.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.9731.8244.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1210.7629.89
    Other Income0.510.451.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6311.2131.34
    Interest8.368.0113.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.273.2018.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.273.2018.33
    Tax0.341.45-5.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.931.7524.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.931.7524.20
    Equity Share Capital19.8219.8219.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.880.9012.07
    Diluted EPS2.880.9012.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.880.9012.07
    Diluted EPS2.880.9012.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended #Winsome Textile #Winsome Textile Industries
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am