Winsome Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.60 crore, down 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.60 crore in March 2023 down 19.57% from Rs. 265.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 down 75.5% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2023 down 45.82% from Rs. 36.73 crore in March 2022.

Winsome Textile EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.07 in March 2022.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 57.93 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.22% returns over the last 6 months and -37.47% over the last 12 months.