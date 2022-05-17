 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winsome Textile Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.56 crore, up 38.18% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Textile Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 265.56 crore in March 2022 up 38.18% from Rs. 192.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022 up 295.42% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.73 crore in March 2022 up 39.66% from Rs. 26.30 crore in March 2021.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 12.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2021.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 97.95 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)

Winsome Textile Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 265.56 252.59 192.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 265.56 252.59 192.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 165.28 159.24 117.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 7.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.34 2.10 -4.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.51 17.03 14.40
Depreciation 5.39 5.52 5.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.15 39.82 31.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.89 28.88 19.92
Other Income 1.45 0.41 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.34 29.29 21.00
Interest 13.01 8.65 7.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.33 20.64 13.04
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.61
P/L Before Tax 18.33 20.64 10.43
Tax -5.87 9.35 4.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.20 11.29 6.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.20 11.29 6.12
Equity Share Capital 19.82 19.82 19.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.07 5.76 3.22
Diluted EPS 12.07 5.76 3.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.07 5.76 3.22
Diluted EPS 12.07 5.76 3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 10:33 am
