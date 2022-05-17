Winsome Textile Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.56 crore, up 38.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.56 crore in March 2022 up 38.18% from Rs. 192.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022 up 295.42% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.73 crore in March 2022 up 39.66% from Rs. 26.30 crore in March 2021.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 12.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2021.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 97.95 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)