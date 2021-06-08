Winsome Textile Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 192.19 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.19 crore in March 2021 up 24.33% from Rs. 154.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2021 up 179.27% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.30 crore in March 2021 up 156.59% from Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2020.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2020.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 38.40 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)