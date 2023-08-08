Winsome Textile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.09 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 207.09 194.26 220.89 Other Operating Income -- 19.34 -- Total Income From Operations 207.09 213.60 220.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 134.01 136.37 158.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.49 7.47 -20.76 Power & Fuel -- 14.10 -- Employees Cost 18.29 17.30 17.32 Depreciation 5.47 5.27 5.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.42 18.97 32.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.27 14.12 27.86 Other Income 0.45 0.51 0.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.72 14.63 28.29 Interest 9.70 8.36 12.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.02 6.27 15.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 6.02 6.27 15.40 Tax 1.41 0.34 5.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.61 5.93 10.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.61 5.93 10.34 Equity Share Capital 19.82 19.82 19.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.32 2.88 5.23 Diluted EPS 2.32 2.88 5.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.32 2.88 5.23 Diluted EPS 2.32 2.88 5.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited