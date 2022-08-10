Winsome Textile Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.89 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.89 crore in June 2022 up 10.02% from Rs. 200.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in June 2022 up 265.37% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.77 crore in June 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 30.52 crore in June 2021.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2021.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 88.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 50.77% over the last 12 months.