Winsome Textile Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.89 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Textile Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.89 crore in June 2022 up 10.02% from Rs. 200.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in June 2022 up 265.37% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.77 crore in June 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 30.52 crore in June 2021.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2021.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 88.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 50.77% over the last 12 months.

Winsome Textile Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.89 265.56 200.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.89 265.56 200.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.45 165.28 117.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 5.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.76 3.34 3.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.32 17.51 15.24
Depreciation 5.48 5.39 5.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.54 44.15 29.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.86 29.89 25.04
Other Income 0.43 1.45 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.29 31.34 25.28
Interest 12.89 13.01 11.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.40 18.33 13.33
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.42
P/L Before Tax 15.40 18.33 11.91
Tax 5.06 -5.87 9.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.34 24.20 2.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.34 24.20 2.83
Equity Share Capital 19.82 19.82 19.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 12.07 1.49
Diluted EPS 5.23 12.07 1.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 12.07 1.49
Diluted EPS 5.23 12.07 1.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

