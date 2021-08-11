Winsome Textile Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.78 crore, up 110.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.78 crore in June 2021 up 110.04% from Rs. 95.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021 up 132.64% from Rs. 8.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.52 crore in June 2021 up 3577.11% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2020.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.33 in June 2020.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 58.55 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.12% returns over the last 6 months and 318.81% over the last 12 months.