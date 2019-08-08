Winsome Textile Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 169.88 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.88 crore in June 2019 down 3.96% from Rs. 176.89 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2019 up 22.16% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2019 down 20.06% from Rs. 24.93 crore in June 2018.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2018.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 17.85 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.89% returns over the last 6 months and -54.23% over the last 12 months.