 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Winsome Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore, down 16.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Textile Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.43% from Rs. 252.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 84.5% from Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2022 down 52.54% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.

Winsome Textile Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 211.10 230.44 252.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 211.10 230.44 252.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 137.20 175.33 159.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.14 -20.18 2.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.87 18.40 17.03
Depreciation 5.31 5.51 5.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.82 32.64 39.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.76 18.74 28.88
Other Income 0.45 0.49 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.21 19.23 29.29
Interest 8.01 9.59 8.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.20 9.64 20.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.20 9.64 20.64
Tax 1.45 3.14 9.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.75 6.50 11.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.75 6.50 11.29
Equity Share Capital 19.82 19.82 19.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 3.31 5.76
Diluted EPS 0.90 3.31 5.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 3.31 5.76
Diluted EPS 0.90 3.31 5.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited