Winsome Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore, down 16.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.43% from Rs. 252.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 84.5% from Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2022 down 52.54% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.