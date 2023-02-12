Winsome Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore, down 16.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.43% from Rs. 252.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 84.5% from Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2022 down 52.54% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.

Winsome Textile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.76 in December 2021.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 73.70 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.63% returns over the last 6 months and -7.82% over the last 12 months.