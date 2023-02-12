English
    Winsome Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore, down 16.43% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Textile Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.43% from Rs. 252.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 84.5% from Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2022 down 52.54% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.

    Winsome Textile Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.10230.44252.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.10230.44252.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.20175.33159.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.14-20.182.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8718.4017.03
    Depreciation5.315.515.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8232.6439.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7618.7428.88
    Other Income0.450.490.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2119.2329.29
    Interest8.019.598.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.209.6420.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.209.6420.64
    Tax1.453.149.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.756.5011.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.756.5011.29
    Equity Share Capital19.8219.8219.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.903.315.76
    Diluted EPS0.903.315.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.903.315.76
    Diluted EPS0.903.315.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited