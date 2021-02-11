Winsome Textile Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.50 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.50 crore in December 2020 up 2.83% from Rs. 173.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2020 up 298.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2020 up 3.21% from Rs. 16.18 crore in December 2019.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 31.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)