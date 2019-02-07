Winsome Textile Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 178.77 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.77 crore in December 2018 up 6.11% from Rs. 168.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2018 up 190.74% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.15 crore in December 2018 up 6.9% from Rs. 18.85 crore in December 2017.

Winsome Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2017.

Winsome Textile shares closed at 27.50 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -23.18% returns over the last 6 months and -49.91% over the last 12 months.