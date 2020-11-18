Winsome Brew Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Breweries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 88.7% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2020 down 104.97% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2020 down 221.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2019.
Winsome Brew shares closed at 3.87 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.85% over the last 12 months.
|Winsome Breweries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.41
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.41
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.36
|-1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.74
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.44
|0.54
|1.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.14
|-1.58
|-1.80
|Other Income
|1.34
|-0.77
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-2.35
|-0.36
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-2.37
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|-2.37
|-0.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.83
|-2.37
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.83
|-2.37
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|27.67
|27.67
|27.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.86
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.86
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.86
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.86
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am