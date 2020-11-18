Winsome Brew Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 88.7% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2020 down 104.97% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2020 down 221.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2019.

Winsome Brew shares closed at 3.87 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.85% over the last 12 months.