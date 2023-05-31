Winsome Brew Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 616700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2023 up 616700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 10.79% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 up 1200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Winsome Brew EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

Winsome Brew shares closed at 9.88 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and -14.09% over the last 12 months.