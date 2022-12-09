Winro Commer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.67 crore, up 886.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.67 crore in September 2022 up 886.64% from Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.47 crore in September 2022 up 1291.13% from Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.61 crore in September 2022 up 927.02% from Rs. 16.32 crore in September 2021.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1,129.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 81.19 in September 2021.