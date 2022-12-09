Winro Commer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.67 crore, up 886.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.67 crore in September 2022 up 886.64% from Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.47 crore in September 2022 up 1291.13% from Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.61 crore in September 2022 up 927.02% from Rs. 16.32 crore in September 2021.
Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1,129.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 81.19 in September 2021.
|Winro Commercial (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.67
|114.94
|17.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.67
|114.94
|17.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.05
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|1.02
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|167.50
|113.42
|16.17
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|167.50
|113.42
|16.17
|Interest
|2.72
|2.65
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|164.78
|110.77
|15.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|164.78
|110.77
|15.75
|Tax
|23.31
|22.08
|5.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|141.47
|88.69
|10.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|141.47
|88.69
|10.17
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1,129.49
|708.09
|81.19
|Diluted EPS
|1,129.49
|708.09
|81.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1,129.49
|708.09
|81.19
|Diluted EPS
|1,129.49
|708.09
|81.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited