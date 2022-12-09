 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winro Commer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.67 crore, up 886.64% Y-o-Y

Dec 09, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.67 crore in September 2022 up 886.64% from Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.47 crore in September 2022 up 1291.13% from Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.61 crore in September 2022 up 927.02% from Rs. 16.32 crore in September 2021.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1,129.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 81.19 in September 2021.

 

Winro Commercial (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.67 114.94 17.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.67 114.94 17.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.35 0.35
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.05 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.69 1.02 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.50 113.42 16.17
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.50 113.42 16.17
Interest 2.72 2.65 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.78 110.77 15.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.78 110.77 15.75
Tax 23.31 22.08 5.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 141.47 88.69 10.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 141.47 88.69 10.17
Equity Share Capital 1.25 1.25 1.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,129.49 708.09 81.19
Diluted EPS 1,129.49 708.09 81.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,129.49 708.09 81.19
Diluted EPS 1,129.49 708.09 81.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
