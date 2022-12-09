English
    Winro Commer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.67 crore, up 886.64% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 168.67 crore in September 2022 up 886.64% from Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.47 crore in September 2022 up 1291.13% from Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.61 crore in September 2022 up 927.02% from Rs. 16.32 crore in September 2021.

    Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1,129.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 81.19 in September 2021.

     

    Winro Commercial (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.67114.9417.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.67114.9417.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.350.35
    Depreciation0.110.110.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.05--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.691.020.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.50113.4216.17
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.50113.4216.17
    Interest2.722.650.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.78110.7715.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax164.78110.7715.75
    Tax23.3122.085.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.4788.6910.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.4788.6910.17
    Equity Share Capital1.251.251.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,129.49708.0981.19
    Diluted EPS1,129.49708.0981.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,129.49708.0981.19
    Diluted EPS1,129.49708.0981.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

