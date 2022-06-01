Winro Commer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.35 crore, up 288.56% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 147.35 crore in March 2022 up 288.56% from Rs. 37.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.99 crore in March 2022 up 370.5% from Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.69 crore in March 2022 up 292.91% from Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2021.
Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1,021.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 217.18 in March 2021.
|Winro Commercial (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|147.35
|1.62
|37.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|147.35
|1.62
|37.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.16
|0.30
|0.86
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.49
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|145.52
|0.68
|36.73
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.07
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|145.54
|0.75
|36.92
|Interest
|1.54
|0.50
|1.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|144.00
|0.25
|35.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|144.00
|0.25
|35.48
|Tax
|16.01
|-0.01
|8.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|127.99
|0.26
|27.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|127.99
|0.26
|27.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1,021.81
|2.09
|217.18
|Diluted EPS
|1,021.81
|2.09
|217.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1,021.81
|2.09
|217.18
|Diluted EPS
|1,021.81
|2.09
|217.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited