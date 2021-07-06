Winro Commer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.92 crore, up 1196.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.92 crore in March 2021 up 1196.48% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021 up 246.99% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2021 up 196.69% from Rs. 38.35 crore in March 2020.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 217.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 147.75 in March 2020.