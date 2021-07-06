Winro Commer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.92 crore, up 1196.48% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.92 crore in March 2021 up 1196.48% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021 up 246.99% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2021 up 196.69% from Rs. 38.35 crore in March 2020.
Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 217.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 147.75 in March 2020.
|Winro Commercial (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.92
|28.20
|2.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.92
|28.20
|2.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|0.27
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.17
|40.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.73
|27.74
|-38.38
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.06
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.92
|27.80
|-38.38
|Interest
|1.45
|0.55
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.48
|27.25
|-38.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.48
|27.25
|-38.41
|Tax
|8.27
|6.90
|-19.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|27.20
|20.36
|-18.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|27.20
|20.36
|-18.51
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|217.18
|162.51
|-147.75
|Diluted EPS
|217.18
|162.51
|-147.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|217.18
|162.51
|-147.75
|Diluted EPS
|217.18
|162.51
|-147.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited