Winro Commer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, up 115.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in March 2019 up 115.61% from Rs. 23.15 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 down 79.59% from Rs. 11.46 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2019 down 55.47% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2018.
Winro Commer EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 91.51 in March 2018.
|
|Winro Commercial (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.61
|7.80
|-23.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.61
|7.80
|-23.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.23
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|0.24
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.34
|7.29
|-24.95
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.83
|30.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.36
|8.13
|5.36
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.36
|8.13
|5.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.36
|8.13
|5.36
|Tax
|0.02
|1.17
|-6.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.34
|6.96
|11.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.34
|6.96
|11.46
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.68
|55.57
|91.51
|Diluted EPS
|18.68
|55.57
|91.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.68
|55.57
|91.51
|Diluted EPS
|18.68
|55.57
|91.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited