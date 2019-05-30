Winro Commer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, up 115.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in March 2019 up 115.61% from Rs. 23.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 down 79.59% from Rs. 11.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2019 down 55.47% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2018.

Winro Commer EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 91.51 in March 2018.