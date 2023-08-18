Winro Commer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore in June 2023 up 0.11% from Rs. 114.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.74 crore in June 2023 up 7.94% from Rs. 88.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.53 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 113.53 crore in June 2022.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 764.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 708.09 in June 2022.