 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Winro Commer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.94 crore, up 857.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.94 crore in June 2022 up 857.52% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.69 crore in June 2022 up 806.1% from Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.53 crore in June 2022 up 857.25% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2021.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 708.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 78.15 in June 2021.

 

Winro Commercial (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.94 147.35 12.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.94 147.35 12.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 1.16 0.31
Depreciation 0.11 0.15 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.05 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.02 0.51 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.42 145.52 11.27
Other Income -- 0.02 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.42 145.54 11.70
Interest 2.65 1.54 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.77 144.00 11.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.77 144.00 11.70
Tax 22.08 16.01 1.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.69 127.99 9.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.69 127.99 9.79
Equity Share Capital 1.25 1.25 1.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 708.09 1,021.81 78.15
Diluted EPS 708.09 1,021.81 78.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 708.09 1,021.81 78.15
Diluted EPS 708.09 1,021.81 78.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Winro Commer #Winro Commercial (India)
first published: Aug 18, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.