Winro Commer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.94 crore, up 857.52% Y-o-Y
August 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 114.94 crore in June 2022 up 857.52% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.69 crore in June 2022 up 806.1% from Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.53 crore in June 2022 up 857.25% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2021.
Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 708.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 78.15 in June 2021.
|Winro Commercial (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114.94
|147.35
|12.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|114.94
|147.35
|12.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|1.16
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.05
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|0.51
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|113.42
|145.52
|11.27
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|113.42
|145.54
|11.70
|Interest
|2.65
|1.54
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|110.77
|144.00
|11.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|110.77
|144.00
|11.70
|Tax
|22.08
|16.01
|1.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|88.69
|127.99
|9.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|88.69
|127.99
|9.79
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|708.09
|1,021.81
|78.15
|Diluted EPS
|708.09
|1,021.81
|78.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|708.09
|1,021.81
|78.15
|Diluted EPS
|708.09
|1,021.81
|78.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited