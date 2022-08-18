Winro Commer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.94 crore, up 857.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.94 crore in June 2022 up 857.52% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.69 crore in June 2022 up 806.1% from Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.53 crore in June 2022 up 857.25% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2021.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 708.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 78.15 in June 2021.