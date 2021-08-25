Winro Commer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, down 38.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in June 2021 down 38.35% from Rs. 19.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2021 up 106.39% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2021 down 37.91% from Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2020.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 78.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 37.86 in June 2020.