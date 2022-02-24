Winro Commer Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 94.25% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2021 down 94.25% from Rs. 28.20 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 98.71% from Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021 down 96.76% from Rs. 27.82 crore in December 2020.
Winro Commer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 162.51 in December 2020.
|Winro Commercial (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.62
|17.09
|28.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.62
|17.09
|28.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.35
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.43
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|16.17
|27.74
|Other Income
|0.07
|--
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.75
|16.17
|27.80
|Interest
|0.50
|0.42
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|15.75
|27.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|15.75
|27.25
|Tax
|-0.01
|5.58
|6.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|10.17
|20.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|10.17
|20.36
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.09
|81.19
|162.51
|Diluted EPS
|2.09
|81.19
|162.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.09
|81.19
|162.51
|Diluted EPS
|2.09
|81.19
|162.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited