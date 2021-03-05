Winro Commer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore, up 1394.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore in December 2020 up 1394.13% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2020 up 1621.77% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.82 crore in December 2020 up 8593.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 162.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.68 in December 2019.