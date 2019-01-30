Winro Commer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, up 278.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in December 2018 up 278.45% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2018 up 19.58% from Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2018 up 50.46% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2017.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 55.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 46.47 in December 2017.