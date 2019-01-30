Winro Commer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, up 278.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in December 2018 up 278.45% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2018 up 19.58% from Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2018 up 50.46% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2017.
Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 55.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 46.47 in December 2017.
|
|Winro Commercial (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.80
|30.21
|2.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.80
|30.21
|2.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.26
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.14
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.29
|29.76
|1.28
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.49
|4.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.13
|30.26
|5.40
|Interest
|--
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.13
|30.20
|5.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.13
|30.20
|5.40
|Tax
|1.17
|0.44
|-0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.96
|29.76
|5.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.96
|29.76
|5.82
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|55.57
|237.59
|46.47
|Diluted EPS
|55.57
|237.59
|46.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|55.57
|237.59
|46.47
|Diluted EPS
|55.57
|237.59
|46.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited