Winro Commer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.35 crore, up 288.56% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.35 crore in March 2022 up 288.56% from Rs. 37.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.63 crore in March 2022 up 146.04% from Rs. 54.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.69 crore in March 2022 up 292.91% from Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2021.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1,074.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 436.85 in March 2021.

 

Winro Commercial (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.35 1.62 37.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.35 1.62 37.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.16 0.30 0.86
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.49 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.52 0.68 36.73
Other Income 0.02 0.07 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.54 0.75 36.92
Interest 1.54 0.50 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.00 0.25 35.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 144.00 0.25 35.48
Tax 16.02 -0.01 8.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 127.99 0.26 27.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 127.99 0.26 27.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.64 -2.03 27.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 134.63 -1.77 54.72
Equity Share Capital 1.25 1.25 1.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,138.53 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,074.83 -14.12 436.85
Diluted EPS 1,074.83 -14.12 436.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,074.83 -14.12 436.85
Diluted EPS 1,074.83 -14.12 436.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

