Winro Commer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.35 crore, up 288.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.35 crore in March 2022 up 288.56% from Rs. 37.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.63 crore in March 2022 up 146.04% from Rs. 54.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.69 crore in March 2022 up 292.91% from Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2021.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1,074.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 436.85 in March 2021.