    Winro Commer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore in June 2023 up 0.11% from Rs. 114.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.83 crore in June 2023 up 78.49% from Rs. 73.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.53 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 113.53 crore in June 2022.

    Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1,052.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 589.66 in June 2022.

    Winro Commercial (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.07-130.13114.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.07-130.13114.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.401.260.35
    Depreciation0.080.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.20-0.020.05
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.950.721.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.45-132.19113.42
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.45-132.19113.42
    Interest1.772.662.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.68-134.85110.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax111.68-134.85110.77
    Tax15.94-20.5922.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities95.74-114.2688.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.74-114.2688.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates36.09-23.86-14.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates131.83-138.1273.86
    Equity Share Capital1.251.251.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,052.51-1,102.69589.66
    Diluted EPS1,052.51-1,102.69589.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,052.51-1,102.69589.66
    Diluted EPS1,052.51-1,102.69589.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

