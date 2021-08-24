MARKET NEWS

English
Winro Commer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, down 38.35% Y-o-Y

August 24, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winro Commercial (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in June 2021 down 38.35% from Rs. 19.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.49 crore in June 2021 up 90.01% from Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2021 down 37.91% from Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2020.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 139.61 in June 2021 from Rs. 73.47 in June 2020.

Winro Commercial (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations12.0037.9219.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.0037.9219.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.310.860.26
Depreciation0.160.160.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.270.170.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2736.7319.03
Other Income0.430.190.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7036.9219.08
Interest0.001.450.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.7035.4819.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.7035.4819.07
Tax1.918.2714.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.7927.204.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.7927.204.74
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates7.7027.514.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.4954.729.20
Equity Share Capital1.251.251.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS139.61436.8573.47
Diluted EPS139.61436.8573.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS139.61436.8573.47
Diluted EPS139.61436.8573.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Winro Commer #Winro Commercial (India)
first published: Aug 24, 2021 09:22 am

