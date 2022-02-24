Winro Commer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 94.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2021 down 94.25% from Rs. 28.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021 down 104.54% from Rs. 38.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021 down 96.76% from Rs. 27.82 crore in December 2020.