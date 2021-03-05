Winro Commer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore, up 1394.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore in December 2020 up 1394.13% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.98 crore in December 2020 up 928.54% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.82 crore in December 2020 up 8593.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Winro Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 311.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 30.26 in December 2019.