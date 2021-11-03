Windsor Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.52 crore, up 38.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.52 crore in September 2021 up 38.11% from Rs. 59.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021 up 263.88% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.69 crore in September 2021 up 68.82% from Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2020.

Windsor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2020.

Windsor shares closed at 28.20 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.26% returns over the last 6 months and 108.89% over the last 12 months.