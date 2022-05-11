Windsor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.96 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.96 crore in March 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 115.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2022 down 32.49% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 14.50 crore in March 2021.

Windsor EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2021.

Windsor shares closed at 37.10 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 25.76% over the last 12 months.