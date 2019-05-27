Windsor Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.81 crore, down 12.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.81 crore in March 2019 down 12.8% from Rs. 123.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.73 crore in March 2019 down 1106.94% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2019 down 37.62% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2018.

Windsor shares closed at 59.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.92% returns over the last 6 months and -50.83% over the last 12 months.