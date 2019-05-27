Windsor Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.81 crore, down 12.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.81 crore in March 2019 down 12.8% from Rs. 123.64 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.73 crore in March 2019 down 1106.94% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2019 down 37.62% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2018.
Windsor shares closed at 59.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.92% returns over the last 6 months and -50.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Windsor Machines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.81
|80.90
|123.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.81
|80.90
|123.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.01
|47.86
|76.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.44
|2.94
|4.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.08
|9.57
|10.86
|Depreciation
|3.32
|3.62
|8.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.85
|9.67
|19.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.11
|7.23
|5.37
|Other Income
|3.88
|3.78
|4.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.99
|11.01
|9.83
|Interest
|3.54
|2.86
|2.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.45
|8.15
|7.01
|Exceptional Items
|-42.52
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.07
|8.15
|7.01
|Tax
|2.67
|2.50
|2.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.73
|5.65
|4.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.73
|5.65
|4.05
|Equity Share Capital
|12.99
|12.99
|12.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|276.77
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.27
|0.87
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-6.23
|0.86
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.27
|0.87
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-6.23
|0.86
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited