Windsor standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 68.14 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 68.14 123.64 57.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 68.14 123.64 57.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 49.03 76.03 39.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.64 4.02 -3.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.53 10.86 10.05 Depreciation 3.48 8.30 1.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.96 19.06 10.33 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.77 5.37 -0.81 Other Income 6.01 4.46 3.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.78 9.83 2.83 Interest 2.63 2.82 3.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.15 7.01 -0.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.15 7.01 -0.23 Tax 1.34 2.97 -0.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.82 4.05 -0.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.82 4.05 -0.13 Equity Share Capital 12.99 12.99 12.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.59 0.62 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.59 0.62 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.59 0.62 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.59 0.62 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited