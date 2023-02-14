 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Windsor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.68 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.68 crore in December 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 90.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

Windsor Machines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.68 82.19 90.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.68 82.19 90.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.66 59.17 61.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.81 -6.57 -4.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.62 10.74 11.57
Depreciation 3.35 3.34 3.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.25 9.05 9.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.99 6.45 8.53
Other Income 0.17 0.49 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.16 6.94 8.77
Interest 1.98 1.46 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.19 5.48 7.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.19 5.48 7.28
Tax 2.41 1.72 1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.78 3.76 5.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.78 3.76 5.61
Equity Share Capital 12.99 12.99 12.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.58 0.86
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.58 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.58 0.86
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.58 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited