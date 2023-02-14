Windsor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.68 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.68 crore in December 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 90.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.