Windsor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.68 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.68 crore in December 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 90.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

Windsor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

Windsor shares closed at 44.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.71% returns over the last 6 months and 10.11% over the last 12 months.