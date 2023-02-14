English
    Windsor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.68 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.68 crore in December 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 90.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.82% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

    Windsor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

    Windsor shares closed at 44.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.71% returns over the last 6 months and 10.11% over the last 12 months.

    Windsor Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.6882.1990.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.6882.1990.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.6659.1761.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.81-6.57-4.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6210.7411.57
    Depreciation3.353.343.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.259.059.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.996.458.53
    Other Income0.170.490.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.166.948.77
    Interest1.981.461.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.195.487.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.195.487.28
    Tax2.411.721.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.783.765.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.783.765.61
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.580.86
    Diluted EPS1.040.580.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.580.86
    Diluted EPS1.040.580.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
