Windsor Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore, up 46.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore in December 2020 up 46.52% from Rs. 57.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2020 up 428.86% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2020 up 319.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2019.

Windsor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Windsor shares closed at 18.70 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -16.89% over the last 12 months.