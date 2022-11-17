Windsor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.86 crore, up 13.21% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 97.86 54.42 86.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 97.86 54.42 86.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 65.14 43.64 62.10 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.93 -7.75 -1.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.88 13.93 13.02 Depreciation 3.52 3.49 3.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.83 10.57 9.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.42 -9.46 -0.41 Other Income 0.30 0.73 0.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.72 -8.73 -0.06 Interest 1.74 2.37 1.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.99 -11.10 -1.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.99 -11.10 -1.79 Tax 1.72 -0.59 1.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.27 -10.51 -3.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.27 -10.51 -3.14 Minority Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.28 -10.51 -3.13 Equity Share Capital 12.99 12.99 12.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.97 -1.62 -0.48 Diluted EPS 0.97 -1.62 -0.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.97 -1.62 -0.48 Diluted EPS 0.97 -1.62 -0.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited