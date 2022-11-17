Windsor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.86 crore, up 13.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:Net Sales at Rs 97.86 crore in September 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 86.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2022 up 300.46% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.24 crore in September 2022 up 280.46% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.
Windsor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.
|Windsor shares closed at 51.20 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.68% returns over the last 6 months and 84.17% over the last 12 months.
|Windsor Machines
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.86
|54.42
|86.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.86
|54.42
|86.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.14
|43.64
|62.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.93
|-7.75
|-1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.88
|13.93
|13.02
|Depreciation
|3.52
|3.49
|3.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.83
|10.57
|9.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.42
|-9.46
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.73
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.72
|-8.73
|-0.06
|Interest
|1.74
|2.37
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.99
|-11.10
|-1.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.99
|-11.10
|-1.79
|Tax
|1.72
|-0.59
|1.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.27
|-10.51
|-3.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.27
|-10.51
|-3.14
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.28
|-10.51
|-3.13
|Equity Share Capital
|12.99
|12.99
|12.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|-1.62
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|-1.62
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|-1.62
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|-1.62
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited