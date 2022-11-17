Windsor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.86 crore, up 13.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.86 crore in September 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 86.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2022 up 300.46% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.24 crore in September 2022 up 280.46% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

Windsor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.