    Windsor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.86 crore, up 13.21% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.86 crore in September 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 86.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2022 up 300.46% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.24 crore in September 2022 up 280.46% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

    Windsor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

    Windsor shares closed at 51.20 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.68% returns over the last 6 months and 84.17% over the last 12 months.

    Windsor Machines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.8654.4286.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.8654.4286.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.1443.6462.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.93-7.75-1.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8813.9313.02
    Depreciation3.523.493.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8310.579.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.42-9.46-0.41
    Other Income0.300.730.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.72-8.73-0.06
    Interest1.742.371.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.99-11.10-1.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.99-11.10-1.79
    Tax1.72-0.591.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.27-10.51-3.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.27-10.51-3.14
    Minority Interest0.010.000.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.28-10.51-3.13
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.97-1.62-0.48
    Diluted EPS0.97-1.62-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.97-1.62-0.48
    Diluted EPS0.97-1.62-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Windsor #Windsor Machines
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm