    Windsor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.40 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.40 crore in March 2023 down 6.28% from Rs. 134.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2023 down 7.28% from Rs. 10.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.10 crore in March 2023 down 5.77% from Rs. 21.33 crore in March 2022.

    Windsor EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

    Windsor shares closed at 45.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.36% returns over the last 6 months and 25.66% over the last 12 months.

    Windsor Machines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.4098.77134.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.4098.77134.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.7859.5881.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.295.645.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2214.9315.03
    Depreciation3.413.503.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0411.6712.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.663.4616.96
    Other Income5.030.590.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.694.0517.89
    Interest4.572.044.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.122.0113.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.122.0113.09
    Tax2.842.413.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.28-0.4010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.28-0.4010.00
    Minority Interest0.00--0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.28-0.4010.01
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----271.23
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.43-0.061.54
    Diluted EPS1.43-0.061.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.43-0.061.54
    Diluted EPS1.43-0.061.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

