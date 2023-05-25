Windsor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.40 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.40 crore in March 2023 down 6.28% from Rs. 134.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2023 down 7.28% from Rs. 10.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.10 crore in March 2023 down 5.77% from Rs. 21.33 crore in March 2022.

Windsor EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

Windsor shares closed at 45.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.36% returns over the last 6 months and 25.66% over the last 12 months.