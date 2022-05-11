 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Windsor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.87 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.87 crore in March 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 122.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in March 2022 down 23.17% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in March 2022 up 31.75% from Rs. 16.19 crore in March 2021.

Windsor EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.

Windsor shares closed at 37.10 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 25.76% over the last 12 months.

Windsor Machines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.87 99.65 122.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.87 99.65 122.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.55 64.50 81.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.79 -2.49 -2.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.03 14.93 15.92
Depreciation 3.44 3.56 2.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.10 12.79 11.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.96 6.36 13.07
Other Income 0.94 0.49 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.89 6.85 13.20
Interest 4.81 1.77 3.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.09 5.08 9.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.09 5.08 9.97
Tax 3.09 1.67 -3.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.00 3.40 13.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.00 3.40 13.03
Minority Interest 0.01 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.01 3.40 13.03
Equity Share Capital 12.99 12.99 12.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 271.23 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 0.52 2.01
Diluted EPS 1.54 0.52 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 0.52 2.01
Diluted EPS 1.54 0.52 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Windsor #Windsor Machines
first published: May 11, 2022 03:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.