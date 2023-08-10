English
    Windsor Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.03 crore, up 26.85% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.03 crore in June 2023 up 26.85% from Rs. 54.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 up 68.09% from Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2023 up 154.77% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

    Windsor shares closed at 64.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and 97.08% over the last 12 months.

    Windsor Machines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.03126.4054.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.03126.4054.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.9577.7843.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.897.29-7.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9714.2213.93
    Depreciation3.823.413.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.0612.0410.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.8711.66-9.46
    Other Income0.925.030.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.9516.69-8.73
    Interest3.014.572.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.9612.12-11.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.9612.12-11.10
    Tax-0.602.84-0.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.369.28-10.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.369.28-10.51
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.359.28-10.51
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.521.43-1.62
    Diluted EPS-0.521.43-1.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.521.43-1.62
    Diluted EPS-0.521.43-1.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:55 pm

