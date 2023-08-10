Windsor Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.03 crore, up 26.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.03 crore in June 2023 up 26.85% from Rs. 54.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 up 68.09% from Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2023 up 154.77% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

Windsor shares closed at 64.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and 97.08% over the last 12 months.