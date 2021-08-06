Windsor Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.20 crore, up 63.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.20 crore in June 2021 up 63.46% from Rs. 29.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2021 up 15.42% from Rs. 9.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2021 up 24.58% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2020.

Windsor shares closed at 35.90 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.60% returns over the last 6 months and 204.24% over the last 12 months.