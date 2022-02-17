Windsor Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.65 crore, up 9.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.65 crore in December 2021 up 9.29% from Rs. 91.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2021 down 42.98% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2021 down 8.28% from Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2020.

Windsor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2020.

Windsor shares closed at 40.80 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.89% returns over the last 6 months and 89.77% over the last 12 months.