    Windlas Biotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.71 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.71 crore in March 2023 up 15.21% from Rs. 122.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2023 down 24.85% from Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2023 up 8.62% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2022.

    Windlas Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.19 in March 2022.

    Windlas Biotech shares closed at 255.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 8.64% over the last 12 months.

    Windlas Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.71119.70122.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.71119.70122.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.440.3277.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods--73.12--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.562.292.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2317.7416.59
    Depreciation3.573.142.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1612.2911.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8810.8111.38
    Other Income2.332.163.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2112.9814.39
    Interest0.170.160.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0512.8214.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.0512.8214.10
    Tax3.603.63-1.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.459.1915.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.459.1915.23
    Equity Share Capital10.4610.7210.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.374.247.19
    Diluted EPS5.374.247.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.374.247.19
    Diluted EPS5.374.247.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am