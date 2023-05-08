Windlas Biotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.71 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.71 crore in March 2023 up 15.21% from Rs. 122.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2023 down 24.85% from Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2023 up 8.62% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2022.

Windlas Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.19 in March 2022.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 255.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 8.64% over the last 12 months.