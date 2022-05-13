 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Windlas Biotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.13 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.13 crore in March 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 106.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2022 up 158.58% from Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2022 up 45.17% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2021.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2021.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 215.80 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Windlas Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.13 117.59 106.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.13 117.59 106.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.03 82.14 73.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.44 -5.17 -2.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.59 15.66 16.54
Depreciation 2.90 3.15 3.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.79 11.92 8.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.38 9.90 7.75
Other Income 3.01 1.79 0.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.39 11.69 8.55
Interest 0.29 0.21 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.10 11.48 8.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.10 11.48 8.22
Tax -1.13 3.17 2.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.23 8.32 5.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.23 8.32 5.89
Equity Share Capital 10.90 10.90 6.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.19 4.14 3.24
Diluted EPS 7.19 4.14 3.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.19 4.14 4.59
Diluted EPS 7.19 4.14 3.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:57 am
