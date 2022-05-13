Windlas Biotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.13 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.13 crore in March 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 106.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2022 up 158.58% from Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2022 up 45.17% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2021.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2021.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 215.80 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)