Windlas Biotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.79 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.79 crore in June 2023 up 20.72% from Rs. 119.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2023 up 23.12% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2023 up 18.74% from Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2022.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2022.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 329.75 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.43% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.