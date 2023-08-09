English
    Windlas Biotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.79 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.79 crore in June 2023 up 20.72% from Rs. 119.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2023 up 23.12% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2023 up 18.74% from Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2022.

    Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2022.

    Windlas Biotech shares closed at 329.75 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.43% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.

    Windlas Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.79140.71119.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.79140.71119.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.2792.4486.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.24-3.56-10.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.5618.2316.61
    Depreciation3.193.572.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5817.1613.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9512.8811.04
    Other Income2.622.332.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5815.2113.89
    Interest0.240.170.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.3415.0513.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.3415.0513.54
    Tax4.283.603.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0711.459.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0711.459.80
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4610.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.795.374.50
    Diluted EPS5.795.374.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.795.374.50
    Diluted EPS5.795.374.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

